What The Real Housewives of New York City Stars Really Think of New Housewife Leah McSweeney

by Brett Malec | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 9:58 AM

There's a new boss lady in the Big Apple!

The Real Housewives of New York City is welcoming a brand new housewife when season 12 premieres tomorrow night on Bravo. Enter Leah McSweeney, a mom, entrepreneur and creator of the women's streetwear brand Married to the Mob.

So what do the RHONY mainstays really think of their new co-star? For starters, Housewives OG Luann de Lesseps thinks "she's great!"

"She's a great addition to the cast," de Lesseps tells E! News exclusively. "It's not easy shoes to step into. And I feel like she walked in and kind of fit right in. So excited about that because I really like her. She's a mother and a business owner and, at the same time, has a vulnerability to her that I think fans will really relate to her."

The Most Dramatic Real Housewives Trips Ever

Leah McSweeney, RHONY, The Real Housewives of New York City

Sophy Holland/Bravo

"It's fun too to have Leah come in as the new Housewife. She's a lot of fun," Tinsley Mortimer adds.

And it sounds like we'll be seeing Tinsley and Leah letting loose together this season. "I was like at a time of my life too where I just felt like I wanted to be like louder and more wild and have fun," Mortimer continued. "And so Leah was like a perfect addition and so fun to get to know better and she's an awesome girl."

Ramona Singer joked that there was a little bit of "hazing" for the NYC newbie. "You know, we give every new girl a hard time," Singer dished. "It's a hazing experience."

How The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Is Different Without Bethenny Frankel

Singer adds of McSweeney, "With her I just took on the role as her surrogate mother and you'll see during this season...You'll see when you watch how I was her surrogate mother and because of that, I held [her] to a different standard and a higher level, which sometimes we butt heads about in a big way."

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12, RHONYC

Sophy Holland/Bravo

But what did McSweeney think about the experience of joining the RHONY cast?

"Of course there was a little bit of like, 'Who is this girl?' I think some of them didn't want to like me, even though they ended up liking me, but at first, you know, they're all like, 'Who is this chick?' Like, 'What is she bringing to the group?'" MsSweeney told E!. "I mean, there's definitely a little bit of a hazing process. And I respect that. Listen, I respect that, but at the same time, I'm not gonna let someone you know, step all over me."

Watch the season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City Thursday, Apr. 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

