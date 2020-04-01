Full House Stars Can't Believe John Stamos Got to Keep This Iconic Piece of the Set

It looks like John Stamos got to keep a pretty special part of the Full House set.

The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed he has the famous family couch. The Uncle Jesse star even showed how the piece of furniture was guarding his 1-year-old son Billy from going down the stairs.

"Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history?" Stamos wrote. "You, make the call."

However, not everybody knew he owned the piece.

"WHAAAAATTTT?!" Jodie Sweetin (a.k.a. Stephanie Tanner) wrote in the comments section.

"Thief!" added Kimmy Gibbler actress Andrea Barber.

"You got it?! Not Bob?" Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner, asked.

Of course, Dave Coulier brought some humor to the situation.

"A lot of my farts are still in that couch," the Joey Gladstone character commented.

Even Bob Saget admitted it just "comforts me."

Soon, the cast members wanted to know what else their co-stars had taken from the set. For instance, the Danny Tanner celeb asked Stamos if he took the alcove, too.

"@BobSaget I got the alcove and Manny the mannequin," Coulier replied, later adding, "Who got the sea pappy?"