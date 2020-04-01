Michelle Money Says She's "Filled With Hope" as She Gives Update on Daughter's Health

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 7:37 AM
Shortly after Michelle Money revealed her daughter Brielle was involved in a "terrible skateboarding accident," the Bachelor Nation star took to Instagram to thank her followers for their kind words and support.
"I'm not sure where to even begin," the 39-year-old reality TV celeb wrote via the social network on Tuesday. "The outpouring of love and support for my beautiful Brielle is overwhelming. Our family has been in a constant state of gratitude and humility for the messages and flowers and food and words of hope from people we know and people we have never met. Thank you is not enough."
She then informed her followers that it was "a pretty good day" and that "Brielle is right on track with what the doctors expected."
"I made it back to the hospital this evening after getting some much-needed sleep and regrouping at home," she continued. "After the latest updates on the coronavirus, [my ex] and I have decided that we need to err on the side of caution. Every time we leave the hospital, we run the risk of becoming infected and bringing it into the PICU. The worst thing that could happen is for us to start feeling sick and not be able to be here when Brielle wakes up. Not worth risking. So, I am going to stay at the hospital until she does. Most likely on Saturday or Sunday. Send prayers to Ryan because I know this is going to be so difficult to not see her, but it's the right move."
She also shared she's "filled with hope and love and support" and that "all of your prayers have made the difference." She then thanked the doctors and nurses at Intermountain Healthcare's Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah and called them all "heroes." She also expressed her gratitude for her neighbors and friends "who have done their best to support us during this important time of social distancing."
Michelle Money/Instagram
In addition, Money thanked her ex Ryan "for being an incredible support for me and of course for Brielle" and wrote she's "very grateful to have you as her father!" She also gave a sweet shout-out to his wife Ashley "for being a rock for all of us" and "superwoman."
"High five on the awesome co-parenting!!" she added.
Then, Money thanked the love of her life Mike Weir for being her "constant grounding."
"I could not do this without you," she continued. "To @lili_w2000 and @elle_w97 for being the best big sisters to Brielle and incredible support for me!"
She also recognized her "amazing" mom for "being so strong and helping me get [through] each hour."
"We are all going to get [through] this together and become stronger for it!" she concluded. "Hold your kids extra tight tonight for me! #prayforbrie."
Mike also shared a video with Money on Tuesday in which they again thanked fans for their prayers.
"We just know that all of the prayers you guys have sent out are, like, being heard and felt and received because Brielle is in stable condition," she said at one point. "She's doing good."
Earlier, Money also shared that her 15-year-old child had undergone surgery.
"They're basically trying to remove fluid from her brain because her brain just has so much swelling," she explained. "They need to keep the pressure down, so they're going to be removing some of her brain fluid. So, that surgery will take about an hour."
Furthermore, she noted that only one parent could be with Brielle at the hospital at a time due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
Broken hearted that Brielles dad cannot be in here with me. He has been sitting in his car in the parking lot not knowing what else to do. Only one parent at a time per 24 hour period due to the virus. I do not think I am capable of leaving her but her dad needs time too. I’m a mess. She is doing well. Stable and pushing. This surgery will be very helpful. Thank you for the prayers. We feel them. We see them working. Thank you for the messages. All of them. I see them all. So does Ryan and Mike and our families. I’ll keep updating. #prayforbrie
A post shared by Michelle Money (@michellemoney) on
On Monday, Money broke the news of the accident, which landed the teen in the ICU and on life support.
"She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull," The Bachelor alumna wrote on Instagram at the time. "She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain."
She then asked her followers to keep the family in their prayers.
"Please—I am asking for prayers," she continued. "I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so. She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it."
