Pregnant Sophie Turner Hilariously Trolls Joe Jonas for Wearing Jeans at Home

Sophie Turner is loving social distancing.

On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones alum joined Conan O'Brien for an at-home version of Conan, where she gave the late night host an update on how she and her husband Joe Jonas are doing.

"I'm kind of loving it," she said. "Yeah, I mean I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody. Just like, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that's it."

To further prove how much she's enjoying staying in, Sophie even admitted that she was still sporting her sweatpants during the interview. "I love this. This is great, isn't it? You don't have to get dressed up. I'm wearing my sweatpants," she said as she kicked up her leg. "I'm business on top, party on the bottom."

Still on the topic of social distancing outfits, the mom-to-be joked that Joe hasn't quite grasped the loungewear concept yet. In fact, Sophie shared that she found it strange that he's still wearing jeans around the house.