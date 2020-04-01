Vampire Diaries' Matthew Davis Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Kiley Casciano

Congratulations are in order for Matthew Davis and Kiley Casciano!

The Vampire Diaries alum and Legacies actor announced that he has welcomed his first child with his wife, a baby girl named Ripley. According to the actor's message on Twitter, the couple welcomed their new bundle of joy on Tuesday evening.

"Ripley Nightingale Davis," the star told his fans in his announcement post. "Born March 31st 9:51pm."

Davis also added, "7lbs, Blond hair Blue eyes Moms beautiful face Smiling face."

"Thank you everyone for all your love and support," Davis wrote to his social media followers.

Davis and Casciano, who tied the knot in Dec. 2018, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their daughter just over a month ago at a baby shower along with their loved ones. Casciano posted a series of cute photos of friends and family from the celebration on social media, including a sweet snap with Davis.