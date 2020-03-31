Drake and The Weeknd FaceTimed With Young Cancer Patient Before His Death

Drake, The Weeknd and J. Cole made one boy's dream come true, just before he died at the age of 11.

Elijah Williams' cousin Michael Watson II revealed on Instagram that the three artists FaceTimed him as he neared the finals days of his life. "Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience. Elijah's physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday. He didn't leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though," he shared. "Last weekend, Elijah got to 'meet' 3 of his favorite artists—The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time."

In the video of the interaction, J. Cole tells Elijah, "It's a pleasure to meet you man. I love you, bro."

"I'm so honored that I'm one of your favorite artists, buddy. Thank you," The Weeknd adds in another clip.