Real Housewives of New York City: Where Are They Now?

Let's be real: There's something extra special about the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City.

For 12 seasons, the cast of Bravo's hit reality show have brought us iconic moments like Scary Island, turtle time and the reminder that "Money Can't Buy You Class."

But as a new season kicks off tonight, we thought it was more than an appropriate time to check in with our favorite cast members who stepped away from the franchise for one reason or another. Many of your favorites including Jill Zarin, Aviva Dresher and Cindy Barshop updated us on what they've been up to in and out of the Big Apple. They also dropped some secrets about what's to come.

"I come to a party in the Berkshires at Dorinda Medley's house," Heather Thomson teased with E! News exclusively. "It's all cast. I was back with everyone plus there's a new housewife I got to meet. It was like I never left."