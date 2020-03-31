The Nanny Reunion Alert: Cast Coming Together for Table Read

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 1:07 PM
The flashy girl from Flushing is getting the gang back together. E! News has learned The Nanny cast is reuniting for virtual table read of the classic sitcom's pilot episode.
"Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn't it be great if we pulled together the original cast of The Nanny for a virtual read of the pilot?" series star and co-creator Fran Drescher in a statement to Variety. Petah is her ex-husband series co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson. "It's a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well."
Along with Drescher, original series pilot cast Madeline Zima, Charles Shaughnessy, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Daniel Davis, Renee Taylor, Benjamin Salisbury, Rachel Chagall, DeeDee Rescher and Jonathan Penner are returning for the table read. The series premiered on CBS in November 1993. Drescher was nominated for two Golden Globes for playing Fran Fine, the nanny to an upper-class New York family.
Drescher, who currently stars in NBC's Indebted, is working on a stage version of her fan-favorite comedy with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and co-creator Rachel Bloom. Bloom and Adam Schlesinger are set to write the music with Drescher and Jacobson penning the book to the musical marked for Broadway. Drescher has previously been vocal about wanting a reboot of the series with Cardi B involved and has casting in mind for the stage show.
"I do have somebody that's wildly famous that I think would turn it into an event, however, it's not to say we couldn't do a talent search in search of the next Barbra Streisand," Drescher told E! News.
The Nanny reunion is just the latest planned cast assembly during social distancing in the time of the coronavirus. The casts of Frasier and Taxi planned to reunite as part of Stars in the House, a series that raises money for the Actors Fund.
The Nanny table read will drop on Sony Pictures' YouTube channel on Monday, April 6.
