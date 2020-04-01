Work(out) From Home: Kourtney Kardashian's Trainer Reveals Her Go-To Body-Sculpting Exercises

The Kardashians know who to turn to when they're looking for a solid workout session.

In recent years, both Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have hit the gym with trainer Amanda Lee. With over 12 million fans on Instagram, Amanda, who is also a fitness columnist for Kourtney's company, Poosh, helps her followers work up a sweat by sharing her training tips. Now, Amanda is dishing exclusively to E! News about how we can all get in a great workout while at home.

"Kourtney loves HIIT workouts because they are super effective and highly efficient," Amanda tells E! News. "They burn the most amount of calories in the shortest amount of time. HIIT workouts are great for people with busy schedules and the best part is they require no equipment, so you can do them anywhere."

Let's take a look at the exercises Amanda has in store for your at-home workout!