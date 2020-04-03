Married to Medicine Stars Share Their Coronavirus Perspective From the Front Lines

When it comes to the Coronavirus, the Married to Medicine cast has a front-row seat to this pandemic.

As health care workers around the world try to provide the best care for thousands of sick patients, some familiar faces from Bravo are doing their part to save the lives of Atlanta residents infected with COVID-19.

"As an emergency physical, I would like for Americans to take the CDC recommendations to socially isolate very seriously," Dr. Eugene Harris explained to E! News exclusively. "A lot of Americans will not be seriously medically affected directly by Coronavirus, but oftentimes will pose an extreme risk to others in the community who have weak immune systems…I want people to take this seriously."

For Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and her husband Dr. Scott Metcalfe, they can't help but feel a little uneasy about what's to come.

"I am absolutely working longer hours and so is my husband and we put ourselves in harm's way every single day we are at work," Dr. Contessa shared. "I don't think, with exception of when we were at war in Iraq and Afghanistan while I was in the Navy, I've seen health care workers as fearful as our patients since at any moment a doctor can become a patient."