Governor Andrew Cuomo Shares Heartfelt Message After Brother Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo has tested positive for coronavirus. 

The CNN anchor announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday.

"Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," he wrote in a note shared to the social network. "I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and [my wife] Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!"

Andrew Cuomo then spoke about Chris' diagnosis at a press conference in New York and reassured the public that his brother "is going to be fine."

"He's young, in good shape, strong—not as strong as he thinks—but he will be fine," the Governor of New York said. "But there's a lesson in this: He's an essential worker, member of the press. So, he's been out there. If you go out there, the chance that you get infected is very high." 

While Andrew acknowledged many people recognize his sibling as the host of Cuomo Prime Time, he also said they only see "one dimension" of him.

"In his job, he's combative, and he is argumentative, and he is pushing people," he continued. "But that's his job. That's not really who he is. He is really a sweet, beautiful guy, and he is my best friend."

Andrew then looked back at Chris' career path and told the story of how he became a lawyer after their father "forcefully" suggested it. He said Chris went to law school but "never really had a desire to practice law." At age 26, Chris called his brother and told him he didn't want to be a lawyer anymore and wanted to become a journalist. However, Andrew, said it was "too late." Still, Chris remained determined. He quit his job at a law firm and took a job at Fox. He then continued to work his way up the career ladder and eventually landed his job at CNN, where Andrew said he "does a beautiful job."

Andrew also told viewers his brother is "funny as heck."

"He says to me even the dogs won't come downstairs," he added. 

All jokes aside, he reiterated that Chris is concerned about his wife and kids and applauded him for being smart by practicing social distancing.

To watch his speech, check out the video.

