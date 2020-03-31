Governor Andrew Cuomo Shares Heartfelt Message After Brother Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo has tested positive for coronavirus.

The CNN anchor announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday.

"Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," he wrote in a note shared to the social network. "I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and [my wife] Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!"

Andrew Cuomo then spoke about Chris' diagnosis at a press conference in New York and reassured the public that his brother "is going to be fine."

"He's young, in good shape, strong—not as strong as he thinks—but he will be fine," the Governor of New York said. "But there's a lesson in this: He's an essential worker, member of the press. So, he's been out there. If you go out there, the chance that you get infected is very high."