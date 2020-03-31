Why Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert Continues to Play Coy About Those Caelynn Miller-Keyes Marriage Rumors

Bachelor Nation has a lot of question about a certain accessory on Dean Unglert's left hand.

The reality star continued to play coy about his relationship status with Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Monday's episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast.

After a listener asked about the style of a ring Unglert has been wearing for the past few months, fellow host and Bachelor in Paradise celeb Jared Haibon inquired whether Miller-Keyes gifted Unglert the big piece to remind fans he's taken.

"It's just a constant reminder for me, too," Unglert replied. "You know, if it wasn't as big as it is, I'd probably miss it every once in a while."

Unglert then acknowledged Miller-Keyes "wears a lot of rings," too—including one on the ring finger of her left hand. When asked if the jewelry item symbolized anything in particular, Unglert said Haibon would have to ask Miller-Keyes. However, he informed listeners she was working out at the time and that he didn't want to disrupt her.

Finally, Haibon cut right to the chase.

"Why are you guys playing it so coy? Like, I get more questions about your marriage than I do about mine and nobody even knows if you're married," Haibon, who wed Ashley Iaconetti last summer, asked.

Still, Unglert wouldn't budge.

"Yeah, that's weird. I wish I could answer that but it's not my place," he replied. "It's kind of Caelynn's thing."

While he was open to Caelynn talking about the rings, he made it clear they wouldn't be doing any joint interviews in the near future.