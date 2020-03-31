Chrissy Teigen Jokes She and John Legend Are "Def Breaking Up" Once They Can Leave the House

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have big plans for when they can stop social distancing.

On Monday, the Cravings author joked that she and The Voice coach are "def breaking up" when they can leave their house in a hilarious Instagram exchange with a fan.

After misunderstanding a post made about the couple by another account, Sierra Margaret took to the comments section to voice her upset. "I THOUGHT THEY WERE BREAKING UP," she wrote. "MY HEART LEPT OUT MY CHEST. I CANNOT HANDLE THAT ANXIETY RIGHT NOW."

Seeing Sierra's emotional response, Chrissy chimed in with a comment of her own: "@sierramargaret Oh we are also def breaking up after we can leave the house." The mom of two's comment also sparked an influx of responses from other fans, who urged Chrissy to reconsider. "OH THE HELL THEY ARE," one fan commented. Others expressed their gratitude for the Lip Sync Battle host's levity. "@chrissyteigen absolutely love your sense of humor," another wrote.