Chrissy Teigen Jokes She and John Legend Are "Def Breaking Up" Once They Can Leave the House

by emily belfiore | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 7:45 AM
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have big plans for when they can stop social distancing.
On Monday, the Cravings author joked that she and The Voice coach are "def breaking up" when they can leave their house in a hilarious Instagram exchange with a fan.
After misunderstanding a post made about the couple by another account, Sierra Margaret took to the comments section to voice her upset. "I THOUGHT THEY WERE BREAKING UP," she wrote. "MY HEART LEPT OUT MY CHEST. I CANNOT HANDLE THAT ANXIETY RIGHT NOW."
Seeing Sierra's emotional response, Chrissy chimed in with a comment of her own: "@sierramargaret Oh we are also def breaking up after we can leave the house." The mom of two's comment also sparked an influx of responses from other fans, who urged Chrissy to reconsider. "OH THE HELL THEY ARE," one fan commented. Others expressed their gratitude for the Lip Sync Battle host's levity. "@chrissyteigen absolutely love your sense of humor," another wrote.
As the couple and their children Luna, 3, and Miles, 22 months, continue to practice social distancing, Chrissy and John are becoming more inventive with finding new ways to keep each other entertained.
Taking to Instagram Live, the longtime loves hosted a wedding ceremony for Luna's stuffed animals Chloe and Nosh. Chrissy officiated the adorable union and a robe-clad John treated the bride and groom to a rendition of Selena Gomez's song "Hands To Myself."
In addition to throwing weddings for stuffed animals, Chrissy and John reached out to fans in the area in search of romaine lettuce. "I'll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce," she tweeted. "The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. no funny business."
Thankfully, YouTuber Chris Klemens answered her call and met up with the pair in a church parking lot to make the exchange, creating one of the most epic moments in social media history.
