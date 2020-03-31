Aaron Carter Declares He's "Single" After Girlfriend's Arrest

Aaron Carter is making his relationship status very clear.

On the heels of his girlfriend Melanie Martin's arrest for alleged domestic violence, it seems the singer is now a single man. The 32-year-old performer took to Instagram with a photo of himself in front of a mirror with a caption that read, "A bachelor's life is no life for a single man. #Single."

While they're seemingly going their separate ways, he still has a very visible tattoo of her name above his eyebrow. "Too bad you are single, now you need to remove the tattoo," one fan commented.

The two went public with their romance a year ago in January 2019. However, their relationship seemingly came to a halt this week. On Monday, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told E! News that authorities responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute between a male and female on Sunday night. Once on the scene at the home, responding officers spoke to both individuals and took the female into custody. No further details regarding the alleged dispute were officially disclosed.