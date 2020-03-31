Relationships & Friendships Implode in New Married to Medicine Los Angeles Season 2 Supertease

Los Angeles' finest doctors and doctors' wives are back on Bravo!

And, as seen in the exclusive supertease above, it appears there will be lots fun and drama when Married to Medicine Los Angeles returns on Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. Returning to the West Coast-based Married to Medicine franchise is Dr. Britten Cole, Dr. Imani Walker, Shanique Drummond and Jazmin Johnson.

However, season 2 will also welcome some new faces to the M2M LA crew, including Dr. Kendra Segura and Lia Dias. So, what can we expect from this vibrant group of ladies?

For Dr. Britten, a cross-country move to the Golden State has both her kids riled up and taken a toll on her relationship with her husband.

"The intimacy is just left the building," Dr. Britten states to her seemingly indifferent husband.

Dr. Imani is tackling life as a single parent as her husband is out of state for business reasons. Understandably, this has her closest friends wondering about the state of Dr. Imani's relationship.

"I love him to death, but I can't pretend," a tearful Dr. Imani notes to her friends.

"When it's been going on that long, it's not a secret," Dr. Britten candidly responds.