This Grandfather-Granddaughter Duo Is Having Dance-Offs to Stay Connected During Coronavirus Outbreak

The physical distance between this grandfather and granddaughter duo isn't stopping them from doing what they love to do the best together.
Over the weekend, Sherrie Neely from Nashville, Tennessee, shared a heartwarming video of her daughter Kira Neely and her father (her daughter's "Papa") dancing to Jackson 5's "ABC."
In the video, the two can be seen having an adorable dance-off from their respective sidewalks in front of their homes. Since sharing the video on Saturday, Sherrie has received hundreds of comments, over 100K views and put a lot of smiles on people's faces.
"I haven't posted on [Facebook] in forever...but I love this video so much! This is the street that separated my house from my parent's house, and is typically crossed multiple rimes throughout the day," wrote Sherrie on Facebook. "Kira loves her "Papa" so much and they've now started daily "dance offs" since the virus is keeping them separated."
She also shared that her father is turning 81-years-old in April and she's never seen him dance but "he's really putting forth great effort and has some special moves"
Sherrie also told E! News that having to social distance herself and her daughter from her parents has made her "so thankful and grateful to have my parents so near to us."
Since Kira's grandparents live right across the street from them, Sherrie said she's also thankful to be able to "continue to have fun and make memories from a distance."
Watch the heartwarming Facebook video above.