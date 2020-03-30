12 Robes You'll Want, From Cozy to Glam

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., Mar. 30, 2020 3:08 PM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's nothing better than slipping into a warm bathrobe after a long shower. Whether you prefer a sexy silky option or full-on teddy bear look, there are plenty of pretty spring robe options out there right now to meet your preferences.
Below, shop cozy or glam robes that you'll want (and we love) from Anthropologie, Target and more.
Check out the lace detail on this dainty, sweet champagne robe. The tiny flowers are super pretty for spring.
If you're looking to snuggle up, don't pass up this teddy bear-texture robe
, which is unique in that it has no tie. You could even keep it on while running errands, if you wanted.
If you're seeking florals for spring, don't miss this affordable robe from Target. It has a satin trim and a classic knee length.
Breathable linen is a great option as temperatures heat up. Plus, this unisex robe comes in seven different color options.
The print on this soft-yellow silky robe is fresh and cheerful. And, you can even purchase matching pajamas.
Check out the blush floral lace trim on this ivory kimono—so sweet. It'd be the perfect robe to wear on your wedding day.
You can't go wrong with the classic blue and white stripes on this linen kimono-style robe. It's one of those where the more you wash it, the softer it gets.
How romantic is this wrap? It's made of chiffon and has scalloped lace along the opening and sleeves.
This silky peach kimono has a fresh floral print that we love. It's a must-have for springtime.
If you daydream about hotel bathrobes, don't miss this classic waffled option from H&M. It's available in pink or green.
If you're on the hunt for a classic bathrobe, this Turkish cotton option is for you. Pick from four color options.
