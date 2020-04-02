Bella and Gigi Hadid’s Facialist Shares The Best DIY Face Masks to Do At Home

Red carpet-ready skin at home? Sign us up!

According to celebrity facialist Mimi Luzon, who has helped stars like Irina Shayk, Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrosio and Bella and Gigi Hadid achieve their glowing complexions, there are plenty of ways that you can transform your skin while social distancing.

In addition to following her celeb-approved skincare routine and giving her 24K Pure Gold Dust Mask a try, the renowned esthetician tells E! News that a good DIY face mask can instantly enhance your skin's brightness, firmness and hydration levels. Luckily for all of us, Luzon's favorite at-home face masks are super easy to recreate and can be done using ingredients that are already in your kitchen.

"When you have some extra time invest in masks and use them as much as possible," she tells E! News. "I currently do a different one every day. Following Eastern skincare practices, it's extremely beneficial for our skin to use a face mask with a different function every day; it could be firming, luminizing, moisturizing or detoxifying."