Selena Gomez Shares Her TV, Movie and Music Must-Haves Amid Social Distancing

Consider Selena Gomez your social distancing expert.

On Sunday, the "Rare" singer took to Instagram to share how she's been passing the time while practicing social distancing with an epic list of her favorite movies, television shows, songs and books.

"Here are some of the things that I've been watching, listening to and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time," she wrote on her Stories. "Hope it helps!!"

For Selena, social distancing has given her plenty of time to revisit some of her favorite films. She included Jennifer's Body, American Hustle, Clueless, Sugar and Spice, After The Wedding, Zodiac, Election and Flirting With Disaster on her movies list. As for newer titles, she also been watching Uncut Gems and Invisible Man.

When it comes to television, she's been binging The Morning Show, Good Girls, The Mind Explained and The Servant. If she needs a good laugh, Selena also has Saturday Night Live re-runs on her queue as well.