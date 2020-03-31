Will Tinsley Mortimer Invite Any of Her Real Housewives Co-Stars to Her Wedding?

by Brett Malec | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 5:00 AM
Talk about a frustrating time to be wedding planning!
The Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer is giving a wedding update amid the coronavirus pandemic after getting engaged to fiancé Scott Kluth back in November 2019. The Bravolebrity tells E! News she and Scott are obviously reassessing their original ideas given the outbreak of COVID-19 but it's been hard to commit to anything at this point.
"We were thinking about doing something in Japan. And clearly, anything in Asia was then all of a sudden, completely off limits," Mortimer tells us exclusively. "You know, when you're planning anything and you have to think ahead, we're at a time in our lives right now that we really just don't know what's going on and where we can travel and what we can do. And so it's definitely difficult in this time to plan something and really nail it down. So we're kind of just waiting to see what's going to happen with the world. But we have some really good ideas that we can sort of put [in place] once we know really officially when we're going to be able to travel again and be out."
Mortimer says she and Kluth definitely want a "small wedding."
"We definitely want to do destination in some way," she says. "You know [having it] in New York or having it in Chicago, we would have to make it very big and we really both want to have it smaller so we think that doing destination we'd be able to make it more intimate and smaller. So that's our plan. But you never know, we might have to go into like court or something here in Chicago or do it at the home because we can't leave so God knows. We'll see."
When asked if any of her RHONY co-stars will be invited to the nuptials, Mortimer teased, "Of course I've thought about it and I'm not gonna say who I have thought about having, but of course I have thought about it. And there will most likely will be one or two."
As fans of RHONY know, Mortimer has a super close (and sometimes comical) relationship with her mother Dale Mercer, but some might be surprised to know the sometimes-overbearing Dale is not as involved in wedding planning as you'd think.
"To be perfectly honest, I am keeping her out of it," Mortimer dished. "I just don't want this to be too overly complicated and stressful. I know that weddings can always be that way. And you know, obviously I was married before and I had a big huge wedding and my mother was super involved and she was amazing at it but you know, I really, this time just want to make this streamlined [and] less complicated, less stressful and just not be overwhelmed by it because weddings can be very overwhelming."
Mortimer continued, "I'm older, you know, it's like different. I mean, I still want to wear the big white dress. Like that is not being taken away from me, I will wear a big huge white dress, but it's not going to be her big Southern wedding the way that I had before. And so yes, she's not involved. She's actually happier. She said, 'I don't even want to be involved now.' She knows that she can be a little bit overbearing, so she's just happy that I'm gonna deal with it."
See more of Tinsley and Scott's engagement journey when The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo this Thursday at 9 p.m.!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
