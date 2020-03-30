Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Said Goodbye to Major Part of Their Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are saying goodbye with gratitude.

On Monday morning, the couple posted their very last Instagram from their @SussexRoyal social media account.

"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise," the post read. "What's most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic."

The post continued, "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues."

Baby Archie Harrison's parents went on to thank the online community who gave them support, inspiration and "the shared commitment to the good in the world."

"We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!" the couple shared. "Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

The post comes after news broke that the couple left Canada to spend time in Los Angeles. In fact, a source confirmed to E! News that the pair settled into a "large" home in the Southern California area.

President Donald Trump shared on Twitter that the United States would not pay for their security protection. Soon after, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the US government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made."

Moving forward, plans for the Sussex Royal Foundation will not continue. Instead, the couple will focus on a new charity organization. In addition, Prince Harry's sustainable tourism venture Travalyst will now be an independent non-profit in the U.K.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization," a spokesperson shared.

