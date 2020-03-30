How The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Is Different Without Bethenny Frankel

Fellow New York City OG Ramona Singer was a little more frank when asked if she missed Bethenny this season.

"No, no I did not," Singer told us. "No, I think it was just a lighter, happier show, didn't get dark. And everyone could just truly be themselves more without feeling...I mean, Bethenny was great for the show. She's a great person. I only wish her the best. But sometimes her personality was so strong, she'd override us. And we'd all walk on eggshells because of her. And this season, we're all lighter and brighter and we had our moments but nothing got dark. And so because of that, I think the viewers will like that."

While Tinsley Mortimer said it "would have been great" to spend time with Bethenny, she also agreed there was a noticeable dynamic shift in the group.

"I think that not having her around in one way, though, I feel like bonded the group better a bit," Mortimer explained. "I think that we were all at a lot more events and different things together and so that was different and good, but also but not having her there, there were certain girls that I feel like we're trying to assert dominance more in some way."

She added, "And there were a lot of times I felt like I was like, 'Damn, where's Bethenny?!' Because I know that she would have defended me here."

The Real Housewives of New York City returns this Thursday at 9 p.m. on Bravo!

