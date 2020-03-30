Southwest Airlines Honors Healthcare Professionals With Touching Message Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Southwest Airlines is paying tribute to our nation's medical professionals.

On Sunday, the airline shared a heartwarming message via social media that honored the "brave souls" that flew from Atlanta, Ga. to aid the coronavirus relief efforts in New York City. In a post shared by the official Southwest Airlines Instagram account, several healthcare professionals can be seen sitting inside of a Southwest aircraft and putting up hands hearts as they gear for takeoff.

"While so many of us continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knows what is happening quite like our medical professionals," the post reads. "These brave souls soldier on in the midst of tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own."

"Their selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would ever be enough," the message continues. "Because of their courage, our family, our friends, our coworkers, our neighbors, and more have a fighting chance."