John Krasinski and Steve Carell Celebrate The Office's 15th Anniversary With a Virtual Reunion

It's Jim Halpert and Michael Scott back together again!

John Krasinski and Steve Carell recently had a virtual reunion in honor of The Office's 15th anniversary. The two stars spoke via video chat for Krasinski's new YouTube show Some Good News (SNG)—a news program dedicated entirely to heartwarming news.

"It's such a happy surprise that, after all these years, people are still tuning in and finding it, which is pretty cool," Carell said during the episode, which dropped on Sunday.

The co-stars then reminisced about some of their favorite moments from The Office. For Carell, those included exchanges about his character's micro flat screen TV on "The Dinner Party" episode and experiences the actors "shared as a cast," like doing the "fun run" in the heat. They also recalled Brian Baumgartner (who played Kevin Malone) sitting on Carell's lap during one of the Dunder Mifflin Christmas parties and Krasinski's character impersonating Rainn Wilson's character Dwight Schrute. In addition, Krasinski said filming the scene where Jim said goodbye to Michael was "emotional."

"That was a hard one. That was tough," Carell agreed. "Some of my most fond memories, personally or professionally, are entwined with that show."