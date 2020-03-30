Noah Schnapp’s Comment About Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard Is Raising Eyebrows

This is something straight out of the Upside Down.

On Sunday, Noah Schnapp tagged his Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard in a meme that's raising a lot of eyebrows on social media.

After coming across a post that reads, "Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward," the 15-year-old star responded with the Millie and Finn's Instagram handles in the comments section. Fans of the show immediately chimed in. "NOAH I AGREE," one follower responded. Another one wrote, "I wish." Acknowledging Millie and Finn's on-screen chemistry, another follower commented, "@noahschnapp You can't blame him he's not wrong."

Maybe Noah is up to something. Millie and Finn, who play Eleven and Mike on the hit Netflix show, have already proved they would make a cute couple on Stranger Things. Speaking to E! News back in July, the Florence By Mills founder shared that their romantic scenes are never awkward because of how close-knit the cast is.