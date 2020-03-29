Wells Adams Proves He's a Keeper After Removing Sarah Hyland's Hair Extensions

Sarah Hyland + Wells Adams = True love.

Not that fans of the couple needed another reason to swoon over them, but yet here we are!

On Saturday night, The Bachelorette star proved he's a real keeper and fiancé goals after taking out Hyland's hair extensions.

Luckily for everyone, the Modern Family star documented the entire process and even enlisted the help of hairstylist, Nikki Lee. Because despite Wells' enthusiasm to give his leading lady a helping hand, Sarah knew he needed some expert advice first.

"@nikkilee901 taught @wellsadams how to take out my extensions over FaceTime," the actress wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Keep watching for Fiancé of the year's [sic] work."

In the next few slides, Sarah noted that Wells "got too much splooge" on her strands. But she also praised The Bachelorette alum for his effort, and called him the "best future hubby in the world."