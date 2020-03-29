Brody Jenner and TikTok Star Daisy Keech Spotted Together in L.A.

Does Brody Jenner have a new special lady in his life?

On Friday, the 36-year-old Hills: New Beginnings cast member was photographed with TikTok star and Instagram fitness model Daisy Keech in the Los Angeles area around noon on Friday, leaving the upscale supermarket Erehwon with to-go containers and drinks, and driving off in his pickup truck. She wore a long sleeve, light gray University of California, Santa Barbara crop top and matching sweatpants, while he sported a green hoodie and black pants.

An eyewitness told E! News the two acted "flirty" and that after Keech returned the shopping cart, she smiled at Jenner and touched his arm as she walked by. She also used the ATM and he waited outside for her. He opened the car door for her, but she then wheeled the cart away and then got inside the vehicle on her own when she returned.

Keech, 20, later posted on her Instagram Story a selfie showing herself wearing the same outfit and sitting inside a car, along with a camera emoji and the word "Time."

Neither she not Jenner has commented on the nature of their relationship.

Keech has more than 3.6 million followers on TikTok and more than 3.3 million on Instagram. She prides herself on having the "first certified real booty," certified as real by a plastic surgeon last year. Keech is also the co-founder of Hype House, a collective of Los Angeles-based TikTokers, many of whom share a mansion.