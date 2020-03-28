Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Pack on the PDA During Afternoon Stroll

Getting some fresh air!

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' romance is still going strong. On Saturday afternoon, the dynamic duo were spotted enjoying an afternoon walk in Los Angeles.

And it appeared they weren't entirely alone as the Knives Out star's dog joined in on the fun. During the pair's outdoor stroll, they were photographed walking arm-in-arm and smiling at each other. Moreover, they weren't shy around paparazzi and even packed on the PDA.

At one point, the two passionately kissed in the middle of their afternoon walk with Ben wrapping his arm around Ana's.

It's unclear how long the pair hung out for considering L.A. is enforcing a "stay at home" order amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

However, unlike most people wearing sweats and baggy clothes, Ben and Ana kept things stylish with their outdoor outfits.

The actress looked effortlessly chic in her red wine-colored velvet jacket, fitted jeans and white sneakers. Her hair was styled in loose waves and she appeared to have minimal makeup.