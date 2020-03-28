Miranda Lambert Shares Relatable Post About Feeling Anxious Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Miranda Lambert is keeping it real on the 'Gram.

The country star recently opened up about feeling anxious and overwhelmed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Like many of us, Lambert explained that the new reality we're all living in has been hard to "unpack," especially since things are so uncertain right now.

"I haven't really known what to say on social media during all this. I'm not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it that much more difficult for me to figure out how to be," she began her detailed Instagram post.

"Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack," she continued. "For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though , like all of us, my anxiety about the sate of the world right now is still through the roof."