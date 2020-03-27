Jodie Turner-Smith Claps Back at the Paparazzi Ahead of Baby's Due Date

Jodie Turner-Smith is one day closer to giving birth, and one step closer to reclaiming her privacy.

As she and Joshua Jackson prepare to welcome a baby girl, the actress has a message for the photographers who know where they live. Jodie tweeted Friday, "i hate that the paparazzi know where we are living at the moment but i take comfort in knowing that they won't be able to sell our private moments for their profit for too much longer..."

Aside from the obvious joys that come with motherhood, Jodie is looking forward to giving birth because of the California laws that forbid paparazzi from shooting the children of celebrities.

The 33-year-old then addressed recent photos of a new car being delivered to their home, slamming reports that implied Joshua had gifted it to her.