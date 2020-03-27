Watch Bad Bunny Get an Epic Drag Makeover in New "Yo Perreo Sola" Music Video

Bad Bunny is making his drag debut in the saucy music video for "Yo Perreo Sola."

The Puerto Rican rapper dropped the 3-minute video early today, thus bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, "Thank God it's Friday." 

And not only does the star dress in three tantalizing outfits, a full-face of makeup and pointy heels, he also twerks like it's nobody's business—for the non-Spanish speakers out there, the song title translates to: "I Twerk Alone." 

On its face, the video appears to be a fun video showcasing the artist's talents, both old and new. But in reality, Benito and director Stillz are sending a powerful message about machismo and all-around respect for both men and women's rights to personal space. 

In the lyrics, translated from Spanish, the rapper and singer Nesi sing, "She'll call you if she needs you / But for now she is alone / She twerks alone."

And if that wasn't clear enough for men, the video ends with these words in bold red lettering: "If she doesn't want to dance with you, respect her, she twerks alone."

Bad Bunny, Yo Perreo Sola, music video

Bad Bunny/YouTube

"I wrote it from the perspective of a woman... I wanted a woman's voice to sing it—‘yo perreo sola'—because it doesn't mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes," Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone in an interview

To see the powerful music video for yourself, check out the video above!

