Affordable Puzzles—and Amazingly Unique Ones Worth the Splurge

  • By
    &

by Mallory Carra | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 4:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

One of the best ways to stay entertained at home is a truly tried and true activity: putting together a puzzle!

Whether you engage the whole family or just do one by yourself, puzzles are fun, challenging, and intensely satisfying—once it's finished, of course. We've rounded up all the best affordable puzzles, along with some incredibly unique ones you may just want to spend a few extra bucks on for a 3D puzzle that has a different shade of color on each piece, one shaped like your breakfast, another one reminiscent of Tetrisand so much more.

Find the puzzle that's the missing piece to your home entertainment and shop below!

Read

15 Brilliant Products That'll Work Your Brain

Areaware Little Puzzle Thing Cereal

This wildly popular Areaware puzzle is sold out in many places, so make sure to get yours before supplies run out! The Little Puzzle Thing line includes puzzles in the unique shape of its subject, like a cereal bowl, a soft pretzel, a pinata, a cupcake and so many more.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$15 Amazon $15 Ban.do $15 Shopbop
New Yorker Stories of Spring Puzzle

Get lost in the 1,000 pieces of this puzzle of the famous New Yorker cover by artist Joseph Low. The cover was originally published on May 25, 1940.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$22 Amazon
Snake Block Puzzle

Take these 48 wooden triangular blocks connected by elastic bands and shape them anything you can think of—a different kind of puzzle.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$25
$15 Norstrom
Small Gradient Jigsaw Puzzle

This gradient puzzle may look simple, but it's deceptively tough. Take on the challenge in 100 pieces or 500 pieces. It's available in blue, orange and purple.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$15 (100 piece) Nordstrom $25
$24 (500 pieces) Urban Outfitters
Beci Orpin Heart Puzzle

Looking for a more mindful puzzle? The challenge in this one, featuring Beci Orpin's artwork, is to not only put together all 18 pieces, but to practice the sentiments described in each square.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$22
$19 Urban Outfitters $25
$7.50 Shopbop
Rick & Morty Puzzle

Can you put Rick & Morty back together again? That's the main question in this 1,000-piece puzzle featuring the Rickverse.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$22 Urban Outfitters
Nevertheless She Persisted Puzzle

Salute all your favorite empowering women, including Amelia Earhart and Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who are illustrated in this 1,000-piece puzzle. Putting it all together will also reveal their most iconic quotes.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$18 Uncommon Goods $20
$14 World Market
New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle

This one's for the news junkies out there! You can get a 500-piece puzzle made from the New York Times front page of your choosing.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$50 Uncommon Goods
540 Colors 3D Puzzle

Every single one of the 540 puzzle pieces is a different shade in this this 3D sphere-shaped jigsaw that, when completed, makes up a gradient sphere.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$70 Uncommon Goods $68 Amazon
Galison Full Bloom World Map Puzzle

Your typical world map is represented as gorgeous flowers and butterflies in this stunning 1,000-piece puzzle. You'll never see the world the same again.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$16 Amazon
Night Sky Wooden Puzzle

Assemble the stunning Milky Way in this 330-piece puzzle that has wooden pieces in unique pieces.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$90 Uncommon Goods
Search and Find Storybook Puzzle

Want your puzzle to come with stories? You're in luck. This 54-piece puzzle is a true journey as it tells the classic stories of The Three Little Pigs, Red Riding Hood and more.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$18 Uncommon Goods
Bgraamiens' Indian Feather Puzzle

Challenge yourself with this intricate, dazzling 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. To make it a little easier, it actually has small hints on the pieces on how to put it together.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$27 Amazon
Galison Astrology 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Combine your love of astrology and puzzles in this 1,000-piece jigsaw that features the 12 signs of the zodiac.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$22 Amazon $20
$14 World Market
3D Wooden Brain Teaser Puzzle

Remember Tetris? Well, this 3D puzzle is just like that, but in real life and in the shape of a wooden cube built for hours of fun and mystery.

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge
$25 Amazon

For more fun home stuff, check out our picks for cozy loungewear that's perfect for working from home and Revolve's WFH must-haves.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Work From Home , Home , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.