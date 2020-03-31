Why Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Is "Not Even Close" to Expanding Her Family Just Yet

When Maci Bookout looks around her family, she can't help but feel grateful.

Between her supportive husband Taylor McKinney and her three growing kids, the TTM Lifestyle designer has a whole lot of love in her home.

But as Maci continues to document her life on Teen Mom OG, she knows fans are curious to know if another kid could be in her future.

"Taylor and I talk about it fairly often. As far as adoption, it's 100% still on the table and something we are still interested in doing," Maci shared with E! News exclusively. "We know it's one of those things like it's never the right time. You can never be fully 100% ready or prepared but at the same time, we know we are not even close to that time or that happening right now."

Maci explained that she wants her kids to get a "little bit older" with everyone in school before another family member comes. "We want to make sure we've got a good grip on our current family," she explained.