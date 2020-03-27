Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Return to U.S. 2 Weeks After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are coming home.

A source close to Hanks and Wilson, who were both diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks ago, confirmed to E! News that they've returned to Los Angeles after recovering from the virus in Australia. The couple was all smiles as they were photographed driving on Friday.

Hanks was filming Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia when he and Wilson began experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.

News of their return to the United States comes more than one week after the couple was released from the hospital. In a post from the Oscar winner, Hanks revealed that he and Wilson decided to get tested after they both began feeling under the weather.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote via Instagram on March 11. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."