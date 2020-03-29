From Xena to Wynonna Earp, Let These Fantasy and Sci-Fi Shows Take You to New Worlds

A great TV show makes it feel like you're right there alongside the heroes and villains, in another world completely. For some, that's exactly what they need right now.

Whether it's Buffy the Vampire Slayer's late 1990s world of Sunnydale, California, filled with vampires, vengeance demons, singing demons, gods and mad scientists, or Xena: Warrior Princess' ancient Greece complete with scheming gods and goddesses and ruthless warlords, fantasy and sci-fi shows are perfect to give you a break from the real world.

Travel to places full of swords and cylons, witches and dragons and leave your troubles behind—just for a little bit. After all, that's what good TV should do for you.