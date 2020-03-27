Revolve's WFH Must-Haves Are Cozy Chic Perfection

by Carly Milne & Amanda Williams | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 11:09 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Working from home doesn't have to be boring, especially when you have the right wardrobe! Lauren Yerkes, the VP of Buying & Merchandising at Revolve, shared her picks for stylish work from home options exclusively with E!, offering a range of outfits including blazers, jumpsuits, some on-trend tie dye, and even a great workout outfit! There's a little something for everyone.

Find out why these items are her faves and shop below!

 

West Pant

"Linen joggers are an effortless alternative to sweatpants when you want to dress up."

$198 Revolve
Pixie Jumpsuit

"This one-and-done jumpsuit is the easiest thing you'll put on in the morning."

$158 Revolve
Kirby Hoodie & Etty Pant

"The secret to looking cute and cozy... tie-dye loungewear!"

$245 (top) Revolve $195 (pant) Revolve
Hermosa Blazer

"A blazer feels so fresh and chic over anything, especially during a video conference call."

$158 Revolve
Shortie Sleep Set

"A pretty floral pajama set is the luxe update your sleepwear needs."

$78 Revolve
Rolling Stones 89 Multi Tongue Sweatshirt

"This graphic sweatshirt takes laid-back lounging to the next level."

$216 Revolve
Ugg Cozy Knit Slipper

"These slippers are so warm and comfy."

$120 Revolve
Zinnia Striped Set

"What can be better than relaxing in a cozy knitted dress? Plus, the top doubles as a cute crop!"

$98 Revolve
Michelle Blouse & Zina Pant

"This ultra-soft two-piece set is the perfect put-together outfit."

$188 (top) Revolve $188 (pants) Revolve
Onzie Mudra Bra & Selenite Midi Legging

"Getting a home workout in is key and this bright pink set is the ultimate motivator!"

$49 (bra) Revolve $70 (leggings) Revolve

Speaking of working out, here's everything you need for a good workout at home!

