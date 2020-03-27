Stassi Schroeder Is "Embarrassed" After Kristen Doute Twitter Feud

Stassi Schroeder wants to be straight up: She is not a fan of Twitter feuds.

Earlier this week, viewers watched the Next Level Basic author and Katie Maloney get into a heated conversation with Kristen Doute on Vanderpump Rules.

Their strained friendship then spread to social media after Kristen slammed Stassi in a new video.

"I thought I didn't care and I had been texting with Kristen about Coronavirus stuff, normal check-in with each other, nice s--t and then f--king Katie sends me this video," Stassi revealed on the latest episode of her Straight Up With Stassi podcast. "I watched it and it's the Vanderpump Rules after-show with Kristen and Brittany Cartwright and Kristen went in on my career and basically said I'm going to come crashing down. Nobody is going to want to listen to my podcast when I'm 40 years old."

Stassi added, "It was jarring. I was shaking. I made Beau Clark pour me an Aperol spritz."