BTS Postpones North American Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is putting something else in Hollywood on hold.

Just less than a month before they were scheduled to kick off their Map of the Soul tour in Calif., BTS has announced the North American leg of their tour has been postponed.

"Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. We would like to inform you that there will be some adjustments to the upcoming BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR- NORTH AMERICA schedule in order to make sure that we put the safety of everyone involved first and foremost," a statement on the group's official Facebook page read. "The BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA, originally scheduled to take place from April 25th to June 6th, will be rescheduled to a later date. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Information on new show dates will be shared as soon as possible."

From late June to September, the group is currently scheduled to take the tour to Asia and Europe, with stops in England, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Japan.