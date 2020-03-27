Was Destiney's Part in the Shahs of Sunset Cheating Rumors Finally Revealed?

It wouldn't be a Shahs of Sunset party without some drama.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new episode, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and the Shahs guys interrogate Ali Ashouri about Destiney Rose's involvement in the cheating rumors about Reza Farahan's husband. Earlier in the season, Destiney brought to light gossip about Adam Neely possibly being unfaithful.

Allegedly, the origin of the rumor came from Ali and MJ, with Destiney claiming she was merely a pawn in all of this. However, it seems Destiney may be guiltier than she's let on.

While at a themed party, inspired by MJ's iconic mother Vida, the group decides to ask Ali directly about Destiney's role in the drama.

"I'm a little bit concerned if she's gonna be cool with Ali and Destiney. I'm just not sure," MJ remarks in regards to her mother. As the gang is shocked to learn of Destiney's invitation, MJ adds, "I actually invited her yesterday and him."

Here is where Ali emerges and joins the bigger group conversation. As many in the Shahs gang have been dragged into this situation, Nema Vand demands for clarification.