Hoda Kotb Tears Up on Today in Raw and Moving Moment

When Hoda Kotb cries, we all cry.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Today co-host took to the airwaves as she does every day to deliver the news, these days with co-anchor Savannah Guthrie joining her by telecast as they practice social distancing. On Friday, the journalist was finishing up an interview with Drew Brees when the moment visibly struck an emotional chord with Kotb.

After discussing the New Orleans Saints quarterback's $5 million donation to Louisiana amid the pandemic, Kotb, who worked in New Orleans in the '90s, concluded the interview and was visibly overcome by emotion as she fought back tears while trying to continue with the show.

"I know it's a lot, Hoda. I'm so sorry, hon," Guthrie said, trying to comfort her on-air partner. "Take a moment. It's a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear. I do. How about I read the tease, you want me to?"