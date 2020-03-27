Is 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Darcey Preparing for War With Tom?

Darcey Silva is done with being in limbo. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star was on season three with boyfriend Tom Brooks. They ended the season on good terms, but things fell apart when cameras stopped following them. Once they were reunited at the "Tell All" batch of episodes, it seemed like things were back on…until Tom went back to London and Darcey remained in the United States.

Now, Tom is back in the United States and wants to meet with Darcey. Will she get the answers she so desperately wants? Or will this be another breakup meeting (it happened to Darcey in season two of Before the 90 Days)?

"I decided to text him, ‘I'm willing to meet, but on my terms," Darcey says in the exclusive 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days sneak peek above. "I kept it very simple and to the point."