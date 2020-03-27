13 Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With

If Anthropologie isn't one of your go-to places for your plus-sized essentials, you're totally missing out.

The online store's plus-size section is packed with elegant dresses, chic swimwear, stylish blazers and so much more. You name it, they've got it. We've rounded up all the plus-size items we can't get enough of from Athropologie—and you should definitely them check out. Plus, you'll get free shipping and returns on orders over $50.

Shop all of our faves below!

Sabrina Shimmer Top

Add a little shimmer and shine to your wardrobe in this surplice top with a luxe metallic finish. It's available in plus sizes 1X to 3X.

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With
$68 Anthropologie
Alessia Velvet Plus Blazer

A good, versatile blazer is a closet staple and this velvet blazer fits the bill perfectly. You can pair of cords or polished denim for the office or going out. It's available in the colors charcoal and deep honey.

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With
$158 Anthropologie
Mia Hand-Knit Cropped Cardigan

Looking for a different kind of cardigan? This one is crafted with care from recycled saris and it's a colorful complement to polished denim and pencil skirts.

 

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With
$198 Anthropologie
Anthropologie Ruffled Plus One-Piece Swimsuit

Get ready for the poolside with this floral print one-piece design offered exclusively in plus sizes.

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With
$120 Anthropologie
Annika Suede Moto Jacket

Get that cool, yet elegant look with this 100% suede jacket that has a polyester lining. It's available in pink, sand, white, and green.

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With
$198 Anthropologie
Wanderer Tie-Dyed Cargo Pants

Ever wanted to make a statement, but also have lots of pockets? This one's for you. These tie-dyed cargo pants are available in sizes 16W to 26W.

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With
$128 Anthropologie
Byron Lars Gisella Lace Sheath Dress

A little black dress is a closet must-have. You can make this embroidered lace sheath dress yours. It's available in black and gray colors in sizes 16W to 26W.

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With
$270 Anthropologie
Abstract Joggers

If you're looking for the rare kind of pants that are both comfortable and stylish, search no more. These cozy joggers have a vibrant print and a billowing silhouette. They're available in sizes 1X to 3X.

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With
$110 Anthropologie
Nadine Shimmer Midi Dress

Dazzle in this sophisticated midi dress with glimmering metallic threads with a yellow motif. You can snag it in sizes 1X to 3X.

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With
$168 Anthropologie
Watercolor Tie-Dyed Sweater

Need a good pullover for the awkward time between seasons? The soft sweater has raglan sleeves and a very on-trend tie-dyed finish.

 

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With
$128 Anthropologie
Twyla Lace Top

Give your look the feminine touch with this lovely lace tank. It's available sizes 1X to 3X and it would pair wonderfully with a maxi skirt and heels.

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With
$68 Anthropologie
Annalee Wide-Leg Pants

Go with the flow in these playful wide-leg pants with a statement-making bold red motif print. You can get them in sizes 16W to 26W.

 

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With
$128 Anthropologie
Amora Burnout Mini Dress

Looking for the perfectly elegant date night dress? Try this eye-catching, retro-inspired silhouette, which would look great with ankle boots and bangles. The dress is available in sizes 16W to 26W.

 

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With
$178 Anthropologie

Looking for more fashion finds? Check out the Billabong x Sincerely Jules collab and Nike's latest Air Max sneaker drop.

