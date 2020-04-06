Meal Makeover: Top Chef's Tom Colicchio Reveals the Foods You Should Be Stocking Up On

In times like these, eating healthy meals has never been more important.

Like so many Americans, Tom Colicchio understands that going to a grocery store these days isn't exactly an easy task. Between high demand, limited stock and social distancing, many shoppers are forced to get creative when it comes to mastering meals in and out of the kitchen.

But if you ask the Top Chef judge and celebrated chef, consumers do not need to panic.

"It's about learning how to adapt," Tom explained to E! News exclusively. "I wrote a book called Think Like a Chef almost 20 years ago and the whole point of the book was to get people to understand that it's really about techniques. It's not about a recipe and that's really true now."

When asked to share what ordinary Americans should have in their kitchen, Tom admitted that he "cooks a lot with olive oil." In addition, cured meats like bacon are resourceful because they last a long time. At the same time, you have to think of the people inside your home.