Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez's Hairstylist Shares How to Perfect Your FaceTime Look

As many businesses continue to close across the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it's becoming harder and harder—and less of a priority—to go out to the nail or hair salon to get our pampering on.

And as self distancing continues to change the way we look on a daily basis, we need all the help we can get to look and feel our best during online meetings or while simply FaceTiming your friends, family and loved ones.

Not to worry: celebrity hairstyle Chris Appleton is here to give us his best tips for how to perfect your FaceTime look—depending on your hair type.

If you're not familiar with Appleton, just think of all the times you've swooned over Kim Kardashian or Jennifer Lopez's hair. He was behind many of their best hair looks including Lopez's voluminous waves during her halftime show performance at this year's Super Bowl and he's responsible for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's sleek and chic straight hair looks.

So while many of us put a pin on touching up our hair color or getting a trim during these times, Appleton tells E! News that it's all about "looking cute with what you've got."