Mariska Hargitay Mourns Law & Order: SVU Crew Member Who Died From Coronavirus

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 2:33 PM

Mariska HargitayIce-T and more members of the Law & Order:SVU family are mourning the loss of one of their crew members.

On Thursday, the SVU show runner Warren Leight announced that Josh Wallwork, a member of the costume and wardrobe department died of complications from the coronavirus this week. He tweeted, "Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19 [sic]. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken."

"Heartbroken we are. I don't think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor [sic] will never be the same," Mariska, who's been on the show since 1999, shared on social media. "We will miss you Josh #ForeverinOurHearts."

Photos

How the Coronavirus Is Impacting Hollywood and Entertainment

Ice-T tweeted, "I worked with Josh every day… MAN! Pay attention people. #SVU"

Law and Order: SVU

NBC

According to The Wrap, Josh began working on the Law & Order set in 2018. He joined the team after previously working with actors on shows like Madame SecretaryThe Get Down and Bull

Production on the NBC show is currently halted due to the pandemic. Leight said he and the writers originally intended to have 24 episodes this season, but because of the current state of things, episode 20 "may be end up being" the finale. Until production resumes, fans can watch full episodes here!

