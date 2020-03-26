Evangeline Lilly Apologizes for ''Arrogant'' Coronavirus Comments

Evangeline Lilly has issued a lengthy apology in response to the backlash she received for dismissing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday, calling her prior remarks "dismissive, arrogant and cryptic."

Lilly clarified that she and her family began social distancing on March 18, and that at the time of her original post, in which she labeled COVID-19 as nothing more than a "respiratory flu," leaders in her "small community" had not yet ramped up safety precautions.

She wrote in part, "...despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY."

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19," Lilly continued. "Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message."