This $30 Back Pain Relief Seat Cushion Has 6,300+ Amazon Reviews

by Mallory Carra | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 1:38 PM
We're all about finding all the super useful items on Amazon! From workout leggings with pockets to this $24 stylish crossbody bag, you know we love sharing our affordable sightings with you. Today, we're loving this Amazon's Choice memory foam seat cushion that's perfect for working from home.
The ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion is made from 100% memory foam. It's ergonomically designed to reduce pressure on your tailbone with a U-shaped cut out and it promotes healthy posture. The seat cushion provides comfort on hard seating surfaces and it helps with most sitting pain due to sciatica, herniated discs, tailbone injuries, pregnancy, hip pain and hemorrhoids. And it's super easy to clean, too! It has a removable machine-washable zippered velour cover. The best part? It's only $30 on Amazon.
Make your home office chair the epitome of comfort with this memory-foam seat cushion. Its ergonomic design provides support and comfort while reducing pressure on the tailbone with the U-shaped cut out—and it promotes healthy posture. Plus, Amazon is currently offering a 5% off coupon!
As you know, you don't just have to take our word for it. In addition to the seat cushion being declared an Amazon's Choice, thousands of real people swear by it, giving it a five-star review.
"Long story short: This product is keeping me from having to make a weekly chiropractor appointment," one happy customer wrote. "I can't recommend purchasing this item strongly enough if you have ANY KIND OF LOWER BACK PAIN from sitting for long periods of time.
This happy customer wholeheartedly agrees. "I have sciatica and this helps to relieve some pressure from sitting. This is a great memory foam cushion for office chairs or your couch. You really can feel the difference."
And this reviewed, titled , really sums it up: "I have suffered for over 10 years with chronic back pain and excruciating sciatica. The back pain is constant, and the sciatica comes and goes. Sometimes just for a few hours, and sometimes for weeks or months. I've tried many different pillows over the years, and this is by far the best one for some relief while sitting. I am currently using this one on my computer chair, but have used it on my recliner, as well, as the sciatica doesn't care how comfortable the chair is. They are all the same with sciatica. This really has helped me, and I am thinking about purchasing an additional one for my car."
