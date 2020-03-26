Viral "BBC Dad" Returns With His Kids for a Message on Working From Home

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 12:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

"BBC Dad" is back!

In 2017, a live BBC News Skype interview with South-Korea-based American political science professor Robert Kelly went viral after his young daughter Marion and son James hilariously crashed the session and stole the show. The cable network checked in with Kelly again on Thursday to talk about working from home with children and how his family has been handling social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted millions of employers to make their workers work remotely.

And it was deja vu all over again.

As he spoke, Kelly and wife Jung-a Kim's daughter hugged him and made a silly face. Her mother tried to gently hold her back while holding the couple's squirming son, who broke loose. 

"As you can see it's very difficult," Kelly said, as the little girl tried to grab his arm. "It's just really really tough." 

He and his wife said that they have recently managed to take the kids outside the home.

"Three weeks ago was very very difficult," Kelly said. "We couldn't go anywhere. There are only so many games you can play and puzzles you can do before they just kind of run around."

"It's very difficult to stay in the house for a long time," his wife said.

Photos

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch the new interview below:

And relive the hilarity of the original one:

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Funny , Feel Good , Coronavirus , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.